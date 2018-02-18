Inmate jailed for manslaughter and previously for kidnap escapes from prison

An inmate who is serving a life sentence for manslaughter and who has previously been jailed for kidnap, has escaped from prison.

Staff at HMP Leyhill in south Gloucestershire were alerted to the fact that Keith Whitehouse had absconded when he failed to attend a roll call held at 8.15pm on Saturday evening.

He had last been seen at 4.45pm on the same day.

The 56-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for manslaughter, which he committed while on home release from prison in 1991 when he was serving a sentence for kidnap.

Whitehouse is described as white, 6ft 5in tall and of a slim build.

Whitehouse has short grey hair, a grey moustache and goatee beard, and an eagle tattoo on his left arm and a leopard on his right arm.

A man matching his description was spotted overnight on the side of the A38 between Claypits and Slimbridge, around 10 miles from the prison.

Avon and Somerset police believe that Whitehouse has links with the West Midlands and Brighton and could head to either of these areas.

Police say that anyone who sees Whitehouse should not approach him, but instead call them on 999 and quote incident 23 of 18 February.