Justine Greening vs Damian Hinds

Damian Hinds' proposal that universities should perhaps be forced to charge different amounts for different courses, depending on their utility to the student, their utility to the nation, and their cost to deliver, may open a can of worms.

Because it is almost impossible at any time to predict which courses will deliver the greatest personal and national monetary rewards - and even more so today, when so many of our skilled jobs are at risk of being taken by robots.

Also, should a course that costs a university almost nothing to provide, but which has a weak correlation with any high-earning careers, have a high or low fee for the student attached to it?

And anyway, have we reached an impasse where we value a university education only for how it will enrich us in a material sense, and place no value on cultural or spiritual enrichment?

Politically, too, differential pricing for degrees is a risky idea for the Tories.

Because it concedes to Labour that there is a benefit to the whole country from young people going to university - which is Labour’s most respectable argument for wanting to abolish university fees and fund all higher education from general taxation.

As it happens, Justine Greening was elbowed by the Prime Minister out of the education department a few weeks ago because she could not be persuaded that cutting what students pay was politically or economically sensible.

She sees - rightly - that cutting fees and the associated student debts, or the rate of interest on those debts, is a windfall to the richest students and families; it is regressive.