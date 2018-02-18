Largely cloudy, with some rain and drizzle in the west

A cloudy day for most today, with mist and murk, along with some outbreaks of rain, slowly spreading across western parts of the UK. The north and east will tend to remain dry and fairly bright for much of the day.

Tonight will be cloudy, with widespread hill fog, along with some outbreaks of rain, especially across the west. Generally mild, though a touch of frost is possible in the east under clear spells.

Continuing largely cloudy into Monday, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most places and extensive hill fog. However, a few brighter spells are possible in the west later on. Staying mild.