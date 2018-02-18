Theresa May launches review into 'expensive' university fees

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand

Theresa May will announce a sweeping review of higher education as she admits to serious concerns about the accessibility of "expensive" university courses. The Prime Minister will acknowledge the current system of tuition fees reaching up to £9,250 a year is leaving the poorest students in England with the highest debt burden. And she will say that hopes that universities would adopt a "competitive" system of highly varied fees had not come to pass. Instead, "we now have one of the most expensive systems" in the world, she will say in a speech on Monday. She will add that many graduates are "left questioning the return they get for their investment".

£9,250 Annual tuition fee charge at most English universities

6.1% Interest rate currently charged on student loans

Theresa May will say she has concerns over the current system. Credit: PA

The review comes amid widespread concern about the debt burden on students and the high interest rates, currently 6.1%, on loans. The Government-led review, supported by an independent chair and panel, will look at all aspects of student funding, including the maintenance support available to help with the cost of living. Mrs May said the review will "examine how we can give people from disadvantaged backgrounds an equal chance to succeed" which includes "how disadvantaged students and learners receive maintenance support, both from Government and universities and colleges". She will also acknowledge the concerns of students, parents and grandparents about the levels of debt faced by graduates.

The competitive market between universities which the system of variable tuition fees envisaged has simply not emerged," she will say. All but a handful of universities charge the maximum possible fees for undergraduate courses. Three year courses remain the norm. And the level of fees charged do not relate to the cost or quality of the course. We now have one of the most expensive systems of university tuition in the world. – Theresa May

Education secretary Damian Hinds said the cost of a course may be linked to its usefulness. Credit: PA

The Education Secretary Damian Hinds has said that tuition fees should reflect the economic benefit which graduates will make to society. He also said officials may look to "stimulate...diversity and variety" in fee structures among higher education institutions. Former education secretary Justine Greening has urged the Government to reintroduce maintenance grants for poorer students. She told Peston on Sunday that loans for fees should be scrapped in favour of a 9% annual tax on all earnings over a certain threshold for a limited period, meaning that those who do better in their careers pay more.

Mrs May said the review will "examine how we can give people from disadvantaged backgrounds an equal chance to succeed" which includes "how disadvantaged students and learners receive maintenance support, both from Government and universities and colleges". The Prime Minister will also use the speech in Derbyshire to encourage a shift in the "outdated attitude" that prizes academic qualifications over technical skills. She will say her vision is for "equality of access to an academic university education which is not dependent on your background", but "a much greater focus on the technical alternatives too". Ideas being considered include giving better careers guidance about future earnings potential and the kinds of qualifications that will be needed.

Student fees have risen dramatically in recent years. Credit: PA