300 jobs axed as Russell Hume goes into administration

Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

Almost 300 will be lost at Russell Hume after the meat supplier collapsed into administration. The move comes after production was halted and products were recalled when the Food Standards Agency (FSA) launched a food hygiene investigation in January. The Derbyshire-based firm blamed its collapse on the FSA for creating "impossible trading conditions". Last week, ITV News revealed allegations that the company was buying meat from Botswana in order to sell it as 'British'. Their breaches were so wide that there was a mass recall of the meat in January. Pubs giant Wetherspoon was among the companies to pull its contract with Russell Hume after temporarily taking sirloin, rump and gammon steak off the menu following a "mislabelling issue".

Administrators KPMG said 266 jobs would be made redundant, with 36 staff remaining to help wind down the company. It is expected that all 302 jobs will be lost. The company directors issued a broadside against the FSA, saying the watchdog's actions had been "out of all proportion". In a statement, the directors said: "Unfortunately, the FSA's action created impossible trading conditions for us, and after careful reflection we have decided the best thing for the company and its creditors is to put Russell Hume into administration. "This decision has been heartbreaking.

The company were investigated for various breaches. Credit: ITV News