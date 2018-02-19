Australian police seize £152 million of drugs hidden in cranes

Police in Australia have seized a huge haul of drugs worth around £152 million.

They said three people have been arrested after 727 pounds (330 kilos) of drugs destined for the city of Adelaide was found.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan told reporters the methamphetamine haul - or ice - is the largest in the South Australia state and has a estimated street value of about $214 million.

Police say the drugs were found hidden in two crane jibs in a container on a cargo ship last month.

The three men aged 64, 61 and 45 were arrested last Friday and they are expected to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

The source of the drugs is believed to have been South-East Asia.