Cloudy with rain and drizzle. Brighter, milder in the west.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle for most today, with extensive hill fog. There will be some improvement in the west, with brighter spells, where it'll be very mild. Further rain will arrive across Northern Ireland and western Scotland later.

Clearer skies will extend east across northern and western parts overnight, with heavy showers in the far northwest of Scotland. Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, drizzle and hill fog elsewhere.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, drizzle and hill fog in south and east England on Tuesday. Drier and brighter in northern and western parts, with a few showers in far northwest Scotland.