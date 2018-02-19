Dull and damp start to the week

Monday will see a dull, damp and murky start.

However, there will be some bright or sunny spells developing in some western parts during the afternoon, especially to the lee of higher ground.

It will be very mild in any brighter spells in the west.

Otherwise, Monday will be mostly cloudy with early rain and drizzle becoming confined to eastern parts of the UK, where it will remain cold.

Meanwhile, further rain will arrive across Northern Ireland and western Scotland later in the day.

Top temperature 13C (55 F).