Employers in 'Dark Ages' with 'antiquated' views on recruiting women

Many employers are acting like they are in the "Dark Ages" and have "antiquated" views on hiring women, a study has found.

New evidence has found that three in five employers believe it is reasonable to ask a woman if she has young children and if she is pregnant during an interview.

While two in five said women who had more than one child while in the same job could be a "burden" to the team, and half said workers sometimes resented women who were pregnant or on maternity leave.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said its study revealed antiquated beliefs and showed that many employers needed more support to better understand the basics of discrimination law and the rights of pregnant women and new mothers.

Chief Executive of the Commission, Rebecca Hilsenrath, called the results "a depressing reality".

She continued: "When it comes the rights of pregnant woman and new mothers in the workplace, we are still living in the Dark Ages.

"We should all know very well that it is against the law not to appoint a woman because she is pregnant or might become pregnant.

"Yet we also know women routinely get asked questions around family planning in interviews."