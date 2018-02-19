- ITV Report
-
How do English university fees compare to the rest of the world?
As tuition fees in England continue to prove to be among the most experience in the world, we look at how they compare to other nations.
It can now cost £9,000 per annum for a student to attend an English university after the maximum fee was tripled from £3,000 a year in 2012.
Compared to other European nations, the cost for English students are very high.
In Germany there are no tuition fees for public universities for domestic and international students while higher education in Denmark is free to EU citizens.
Over in the Netherlands fees start at around £1,700, considerably less than those on offer in England.
Fees in Canada do vary based on numerous factors. Undergraduate students at Canadian universities paid around £3,600 in tuition in 2016/17.
Costs at American universities are relatively complicated. Public university are on average £7,100 for those studying within their own state, while it goes up to £18,300 for those who go to university out of their home state. At private institutions costs can be higher.
More English students are looking at the potential of studying overseas in the hope of getting a cheaper deal.
Latest figures for Maastricht University in the Netherlands show that for 2017/18 there were 349 UK students registered at the institution, compared with 312 in 2012.
Five per cent of privately educated students chose in 2016 to move abroad for their higher education, an increase of 2.2 per cent on 2012.