How do English university fees compare to the rest of the world?

As tuition fees in England continue to prove to be among the most experience in the world, we look at how they compare to other nations.

It can now cost £9,000 per annum for a student to attend an English university after the maximum fee was tripled from £3,000 a year in 2012.

Compared to other European nations, the cost for English students are very high.

In Germany there are no tuition fees for public universities for domestic and international students while higher education in Denmark is free to EU citizens.

Over in the Netherlands fees start at around £1,700, considerably less than those on offer in England.