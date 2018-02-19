- ITV Report
-
KFC forced to shut some outlets due to chicken shortage
KFC been forced to shut a number of its outlets across the country because of a chicken supply shortage.
Some branches of fast-food chain, which has 900 restaurants in the UK, are opening for shorter hours, or operating a limited menu.
KFC said it has experienced "teething problems" after changing its delivery partner and moving to a new distribution system.
Delivery giant DHL, who recently took over the deliveries, has blamed "operational issues" for the disruption.
In a statement, KFC apologised for the inconvenience caused to fried chicken fans but insisted that it would not "compromise on quality".
Some customers have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the lack of "finger-lickin" chicken.
But others have seen the funny side of the situation.
KFC has said it hopes all of its outlets will be up and running again soon and have listed which of its restaurantsremain open on its website.