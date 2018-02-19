KFC forced to shut some outlets due to chicken shortage

KFC been forced to shut a number of its outlets across the country because of a chicken supply shortage.

Some branches of fast-food chain, which has 900 restaurants in the UK, are opening for shorter hours, or operating a limited menu.

KFC said it has experienced "teething problems" after changing its delivery partner and moving to a new distribution system.

Delivery giant DHL, who recently took over the deliveries, has blamed "operational issues" for the disruption.

In a statement, KFC apologised for the inconvenience caused to fried chicken fans but insisted that it would not "compromise on quality".