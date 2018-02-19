Man awarded £7 million damages for radiotherapy overdose

A man left with a permanent brain injury after he was given double the intended dose of radiotherapy as a teenager is to receive £7 million in compensation.

A High Court judge in London heard that the man was 19-years-old when he underwent surgery for a treatable brain tumour, and was referred to the Christie Hospital in Manchester for radiotherapy.

But the man, who is now 40-years-old and cannot be named for legal reason, was given an overdose which has left him with mobility, dexterity, vision, speech and memory problems.

Mr Justice Warby, who approved the settlement on Monday, paid tribute to the family's "courage and resolve", and their "dogged determination pursuing this case over so many years".

Speaking on behalf of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust during the hearing, Philip Havers QC publicly apologised to the man and his family for the "disastrous error" which had been made more than 20 years ago.

He told the court that the radiotherapy department "now employs some of the most sophisticated checking systems available to ensure that this type of error could never happen again".

In a statement, the family, who attended the hearing, said: "No amount of money can ever replace the life he has lost, but it can and will secure his future."

They added: "It is hoped that the NHS have learned lessons so that this tragic event cannot happen again and ruin some other young person's life."