Schoolboy killed after Ferrari driver 'lost control'

A 13-year-old boy was killed while he was being taken for a ride in a high-performance Ferrari after the driver lost control causing it to crash and launch into the air, a court has heard.

Matthew Cobden is accused of causing the death of Alexander Worth by careless driving.

The schoolboy died at the scene in North Warnborough, Hampshire after the car which was driven by businessman Cobden crashed into a wooden pole.

Prosecuting, Thomas Wilkins, said that Cobden, who runs a storage business for classic cars, had been moving the Ferrari when he was approached by Justin Smith, the partner of Alexander's mother who was delivering a battery.

He asked for a photograph of the teenager with the £1.2 million Ferrari and Cobden offered to give the youngster a ride in the car at around 8.30pm on 22 August 2016.

They then drove off without seat belts along the quiet farm road with good weather conditions and visibility, Mr Wilkins said.

The jury was told that Alexander died when the defendant's car drove off the right-hand side into a long fence post which launched the vehicle into the air, flipping it and turning it through 270 degrees.