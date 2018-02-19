Oxfam witness 'physically threatened and intimidated by three suspects'

A witness in the Oxfam sex scandal investigation was physically threatened and intimidated by three of the suspects after the leaking of an official report, the charity has said.

The actions of the suspects resulted in further charges of bullying and intimidation.

The original sex scandal investigation was launched by Oxfam following a tip-off. The organisation received an email on 12 July 2011 from the "Latin America & the Caribbean Region" which made staff aware of a number of potential code of conduct breaches.

Offences reported "related to sexual exploitation (use of prostitutes in OGB (Oxfam GB) guest houses and sexual harassment of staff), fraud, negligence and nepotism," according the newly released papers.

Country director (CD) Roland Van Hauwermeiren was investigated for allegedly using prostitutes in his home which was paid for by Oxfam.

A covert four-day investigation in Haiti concluded: "The only substantiated allegations against the CD were of the use of prostitutes in his OGB residence."

It continues: "During the interview the CD admitted using prostitutes in his OGB residence. On being briefed on the wider allegations, he took full responsibility and offered to resign.

"After further discussion... it was agreed that OGB might accept his resignation, and allow him a phased and dignified exit, provided he would fully co-operate with the rest of the investigation."

Oxfam agreed to let Mr Van Hauwermeiren leave quietly in 2011 due to his "significant contribution he made in his time with OGB".

The Belgian last week denied ever using sex workers while in Haiti.

The report ended: "None of the initial allegations concerning fraud, nepotism, or use of under-age prostitutes was substantiated during the investigation, although it cannot be ruled out that any of the prostitutes were under age."