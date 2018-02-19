- ITV Report
-
Oxfam witness 'physically threatened and intimidated by three suspects'
A witness in the Oxfam sex scandal investigation was physically threatened and intimidated by three of the suspects after the leaking of an official report, the charity has said.
The actions of the suspects resulted in further charges of bullying and intimidation.
The original sex scandal investigation was launched by Oxfam following a tip-off. The organisation received an email on 12 July 2011 from the "Latin America & the Caribbean Region" which made staff aware of a number of potential code of conduct breaches.
Offences reported "related to sexual exploitation (use of prostitutes in OGB (Oxfam GB) guest houses and sexual harassment of staff), fraud, negligence and nepotism," according the newly released papers.
Country director (CD) Roland Van Hauwermeiren was investigated for allegedly using prostitutes in his home which was paid for by Oxfam.
A covert four-day investigation in Haiti concluded: "The only substantiated allegations against the CD were of the use of prostitutes in his OGB residence."
It continues: "During the interview the CD admitted using prostitutes in his OGB residence. On being briefed on the wider allegations, he took full responsibility and offered to resign.
"After further discussion... it was agreed that OGB might accept his resignation, and allow him a phased and dignified exit, provided he would fully co-operate with the rest of the investigation."
Oxfam agreed to let Mr Van Hauwermeiren leave quietly in 2011 due to his "significant contribution he made in his time with OGB".
The Belgian last week denied ever using sex workers while in Haiti.
The report ended: "None of the initial allegations concerning fraud, nepotism, or use of under-age prostitutes was substantiated during the investigation, although it cannot be ruled out that any of the prostitutes were under age."
The following set of findings were laid out in the report:
- - Mr Van Hauwermeiren, country director - accused of the "use of prostitutes in OGB premises" and "negligence and failure to safeguard employees - in particular, female employees". He made an "admission during interview with investigation team", leading to his "resignation with immediate effect".
- - Unnamed suspect - accused of "sexual exploitation and abuse of employees", "bullying, harassment & intimidation", "use of prostitutes in OGB property" and "misuse of OGB resources (pornographic images & videos on laptop"). This was corroborated by "statements from current and ex-employees plus contractors", leading them to be "dismissed for gross misconduct for failure to protect staff".
- - Unnamed suspect two - accused of "sexual exploitation and abuse of employees", "bullying, harassment & intimidation" and "use of prostitutes in OGB property". This was corroborated through "statements from current and ex-employees plus contractors", resulting in them being "dismissed for gross misconduct for use of prostitutes within OGB property with immediate effect".
- - Unnamed suspect three - accused of "fraud/corruption", "use of prostitutes in OGB property", "bullying & harassment of other OGB staff" and "misuse of Oxfam resource - pornographic images & videos on laptop plus pirated copyright materials". Investigators found "no evidence of fraud", but "other allegations corroborated by current employees and contractors". They were dismissed for "gross misconduct" with immediate effect.
- - Unnamed suspect four - accused of "use of prostitutes in OGB property" and "bullying & intimidation of other OGB staff". Corroborated through "statements" and "interview evidence". The suspect "resigned under investigation".
- - Unnamed suspect five - accused of "fraud", "use of prostitutes in OGB property", "bullying & intimidation of other OGB staff". The investigation found "no evidence of fraud", but "use of prostitutes in OGB property and bullying and intimidation corroborated through statements from current employees and contractors". They were was "dismissed with immediate effect for gross misconduct for bullying and intimidation of OGB staff".
- - Unnamed suspect six - accused of "CV fraud" and "use of prostitutes in OGB property". He "resigned under the investigation, during his home leave".
- Other accusations included one person spoken to about nepotism and failure to declare a contract of interest and a "final written warning" given to the person responsible for leaking the report which ended up in the hands of several suspects.