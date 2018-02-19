Rockefeller family's art collection on sale at blockbuster charity auction

One of the world's leading private art collections to be sold in a charity auction that could set new records.

Christie's is preparing for a blockbuster auction of the Rockefeller art collection - and they gave ITV News an exclusive first look.

The trove had been owned by David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy, who built up a near peerless collection of masterpieces.

David was the grandson of John D. Rockefeller, who became the world's first billionaire in the US oil trade.

The family were known for their power, wealth, and philanthropy - and their enormous means is reflected in the artworks they bought.