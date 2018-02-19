Student survivors of Florida school massacre demand action from politicians

Credit: AP

Student survivors of the Florida school shooting which left 17 people dead on Valentine's day are to march on Washington DC as they demand changes to gun laws in the US. A number of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have lashed out at politicians they deem to have failed to keep children safe - including president Donald Trump whose election was backed by the National Rifle Association. And celebrities have added their support to the planned demonstration which has been dubbed 'March For Our Lives'.

One of the survivors, Alex Wind, told Good Morning Britain: "Politicians receiving money from the National Rifle Association is absoutely absurd. We believe there needs to be stricter background checks, there needs to be stricter laws, so more children don't die. "Seventeen children died at my high school this past Valentine's Day and that was 17 too many. "On March 24th we will go to DC and we will march, and we will demand change, we will demand action."

Alex Wind, Sofie Whitney, Alphonso Calderon and Chris Grady, student survivors of the Florida shooting Credit: Good Morning Britain

On Friday the president paid a visit to the hospital where a number of victims were being treated for their injuries. But Trump has come under attack from a number of students at the school after he accused the FBI of missing the "many signals" sent out by the shooter because they were too busy investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Morgan Williams @morganw_44 Follow Oh my god. 17 OF MY CLASSMATES AND FRIENDS ARE GONE AND YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO MAKE THIS ABOUT RUSSIA???!! HAVE A… https://t.co/1XcG2oSWwS

kyra @longlivekcx Follow ...my friends were brutally murdered and you have the nerve to make this about Russia. I can not believe this https://t.co/JoEasIsu3V

taylor // #NEVERAGAIN @tayloryon_ Follow 17 innocent people were brutally murdered at my school, a place where they should have felt safe. Their lives were… https://t.co/JNsLbqRZeq

After more than a day of criticism from the students, the White House said the president would hold a "listening session" with unspecified students on Wednesday and meet on Thursday with state and local security officials. Another survivor Alphonso Calderon told GMB: "The gun culture in America is honestly unacceptable, because it is causing children to lose their lives. Policy needs to change. This isn't people taking away guns. It is common sense. "Nikolas Cruz had been reported to the police 39 times since 2010. Thirty-nine times. He had been expelled from school. If that doesn't disqualify someone from owning an assault rifle, an AR-25, a military grade weapon, I don't know what does."

Suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz is being held in a county jail Credit: PA