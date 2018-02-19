Turning colder and brighter over the coming week.

Rain and drizzle will spread across most areas overnight, with locally heavy bursts in the north. Clearer skies will follow across the north and west with a few showers in northwest Scotland. Generally mild, turning colder in the north.

Eastern England will remain cloudy and become windy on Tuesday with rain, drizzle and hill fog. Elsewhere, dry and bright with plenty of sunshine and a cool breeze, slowly easing.

Generally dry and bright through the rest of the week, but turning increasingly colder with frost and patchy freezing fog. Brisk easterly winds will develop across the south from Thursday.