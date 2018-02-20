David Davis: UK not preparing for sweeping deregulation and 'Mad Max-style' free-for-all after Brexit

David Davis has denied ministers want a programme of sweeping deregulation in a "Mad Max-style" free-for-all after Britain leaves the EU.

In a keynote speech in Vienna on Tuesday, the Brexit Secretary will say the UK wants to maintain "close, even-handed co-operation" with EU regulatory authorities even after it has withdrawn from the bloc.

Addressing Austrian business leaders, Davis will argue a common commitment to high regulatory standards should ensure trade with the EU remains as "frictionless as possible" after Brexit.

Ministers have previously warned the UK would be forced to adopt a different "economic model" if it was unable to secure a satisfactory deal with the remaining 27 member states.

However, Davis will insist the Government shall continue with its track record of high standards outside the EU and has no intention of engaging in a new "race to the bottom."

"I know that for one reason or another there are some people who have sought to question that these really are our intentions," he will say.

"They fear that Brexit could lead to an Anglo-Saxon race to the bottom, with Britain plunged into a Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction.

"These fears about a race to the bottom are based on nothing - not history, not intention, nor interest."

Davis will point to Theresa May's commitment to maintaining and enhancing workers' rights, Chancellor Philip Hammond's support for a stable European banking system and Environment Secretary Michael Gove's "crusading zeal" on animal welfare as examples of the UK determination to lead a "race to the top."