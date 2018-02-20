Campaigners call for ban on 'cruel' electric shock dog collars

Campaigners are calling for a ban on the sale of electric shock collars which are used to deliver a painful jolt to dogs to correct their behaviour.

Polling for the Dogs Trust found almost a third of people (31%) wrongly thought that the collars, which can continuously shock a dog for 11 seconds, were already banned.

The devices cause dogs to yelp, squeal, crouch and exhibit physiological signs of distress, and, despite being sold to improve the way dogs behave, they can worsen the animal's behaviour, the charity said.

The poll of 2,067 adults by Populus also found that 84% knew they caused pain and 83% of dog owners would not use them.

Their use has been banned in Wales, and Scotland has also made moves towards prohibiting dog owners using them, but only the UK Government can ban their sale across the country.

The Dogs Trust has launched a #Shockinglylegal campaign, calling on the Government to ban their sale and urging people to tweet their MP to demand they support the move.

The organisation is also holding a reception in the House of Commons, where they will ask MPs to sign a letter to Environment Secretary Michael Gove backing a ban.