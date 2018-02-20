Ex-Save the Children CEO Justin Forsyth 'faced complaints' from colleagues over 'inappropriate' behaviour

A former Save the Children boss has admitted he faced complaints about "inappropriate" behaviour during his time in charge.

Justin Forsyth, the charity's ex-chief executive, acknowledged he caused "hurt and offence" to three female colleagues during his tenure between 2010 and 2015.

Save the Children said separate investigations were carried out into each complaint which resulted in apologies from Mr Forsyth.

Unicef, where Mr Forsyth is the current deputy executive director, said it was "discussing" the matter with him.

Mr Forsyth, who worked for scandal-hit charity Oxfam between 1989 and 2004, is also a former special adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.