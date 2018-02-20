Parents of toddler Alfie Evans lose bid to continue life support treatment

Tom Evans and Kate James (both at centre), the parents of 21-month-old Alfie Evans. Credit: PA

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 21-month-old Alfie Evans against his parents' wishes. Doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool said continuing to provide life support treatment was "unkind, unfair and inhumane". Alfie's parents Kate James and Tom Evans, who are both in their 20s, wanted treatment to continue as they believe that he is responding to it. Speaking outside the High Court in London Mr Evans said he would fight the decision: "My boy is strong and he's comfortable, this isn't over this is just the start. "I'm not giving up. My son isn't giving up. "No one and I repeat no one in this country is taking my boy away from me, no one. "My son is two years of age and he's being sentenced to the death penalty.

"We got the false impression that we were going to at least get the dignity to go home with him but instead now they want him dead on Friday. "He's doing brilliant, he's doing the best he can and they want him dead on Friday. Why do they want my son dead so quick," said Mr Evans. Mr Justice Hayden said he accepted medical evidence which showed further treatment was futile, adding that he had reached his conclusion with great sadness. "Alfie's need now is for good quality palliative care. "He requires peace, quiet and privacy in order that he may conclude his life ad he has lived it, with dignity," he said.

Supporters of the toddler's parents have formed 'Alfie's Army'. Credit: PA