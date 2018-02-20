Lottery winners who scooped £18m jackpot say 'We played to help our daughters'

A former soldier who won more than £18 million on the lottery broke down in tears he said he was proud to be able to give a better future for his family.

Dennis Banfield, 87, matched all six numbers to claim the Lotto jackpot on Saturday.

He plans to share his good fortune with the family - and said he had always hoped he might win so he and his wife Shirley could help his two daughters Tina, 54, and Karen, 51.

"It's a thing I never, ever thought of," the Bristol resident said of winning the jackpot at an emotional press conference.

"I always wanted to win to help the children."