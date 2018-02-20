Oxfam: Bosses face MPs' questions over sex abuse scandal

The Commons International Development Committee will speak to the charity's GB chief executive Mark Goldring, as well as the chair of trustees Caroline Thomson, and Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of Oxfam International.

Oxfam issued an apology to the government of Haiti, after allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by staff responding to the 2010 earthquake in the country surfaced.

Bosses of under-fire Oxfam are to be grilled by MPs today over a sex scandal involving members of the charity's staff.

Oxfam has also released the report of an internal inquiry which called for other charities to be warned of "problem staff", only for a number of those involved to take up other posts in the aid sector.

A leaked copy of the report - which Theresa May described as "absolutely horrific" - was first published by The Times, prompting a storm of criticism over the handling of the episode.

It detailed four dismissals and three resignations by staff over allegations ranging from the use of prostitutes on charity property to sexual exploitation of employees.

Suspicions that under-age sex workers had been exploited "cannot be ruled out", according to the document.

It alleges the director of operations in the country, Roland Van Hauwermeiren, admitted using sex workers in his charity-funded accommodation and was granted a "phased and dignified exit".

Last week he denied ever using prostitutes in Haiti.

Several men at the centre of the allegations subsequently took up roles in aid organisations, including at Oxfam.