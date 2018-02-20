Ruth Wilson reveals she was paid less than Dominic West for 'The Affair'

Ruth Wilson revealed on Monday she thinks that she receives less pay than her co-star in "The Affair" Dominic West.

The actress said that she believes West's prior success in "The Wire" initially gave him an advantage in pay scale, and although she later went on to win a Golden Globe award, she does not think they are yet "on parity."

Wilson, 36, told the Radio Times that she has not had to face any "casting couch moments" throughout her career, referring to the sexual harassment allegations from the fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

But she said she has been aware of "more systemic, general misogyny" in her working life.

"I definitely get less money than a male in my situation would," she said. "Definitely."

Asked if she gets paid less than West, she said: "Yeah. I think so. Certainly when I signed up to that project, I would have got paid less.

"Then they (the producers) might argue, 'Well, he's already done a major American TV show so he's already got a level'.

"But even after a Golden Globe I'm not going to be on parity. So he definitely gets more than me. I mean, I don't know what the figure is, but I'm sure he does."

Wilson said that she has not spoken to West, 48, about their salaries for the series, which airs on Sky Atlantic and which is set to return for a fourth season later this year.