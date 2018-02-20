The Queen makes surprise appearance at London Fashion Week
It was the moment the Queen of Fashion came face to face with The Queen at Fashion Week.
For the first time in her 66 year reign, The Queen sat on the edge of the runway at London Fashion Week this afternoon as models paraded up and down.
Those with much more experience of these matters tell me Her Majesty was sitting on the coveted FROW – the front row of the catwalk.
The visit was kept secret until the Queen arrived for security reasons.
The royalty of the fashion world was sitting all around her: Anna Wintour, the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and Caroline Rush, the chief executive of the British Fashion Council as well as the Queen’s long-serving dressmaker Anglea Kelly.
The Queen was there to present the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which has been designed to recognise the important role the fashion industry plays.
The Award was designed by her long time aid and dresser, Angela Kelly.
Fittingly, it was one of Kelly’s dresses and jackets the Queen was wearing today.
Anna Wintour continued to wear her trademark sunglasses during the show – which raised a few eyebrows.
It seems Wintour’s glasses were staying on no matter who was sitting next to her.
The Queen presented the Award to British designer Richard Quinn – who is famous for his prints which are sold around the world.
She said: "It is a great pleasure to be here at London Fashion Week today.
"From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace, and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge, practical designs.
"As a tribute to the industry, and as my legacy to all those who have contributed to British fashion, I would like to present this award for new, young talent.
"I would like to thank the British Fashion Council for selecting the first winner - Richard Quinn."