The Queen makes surprise appearance at London Fashion Week

It was the moment the Queen of Fashion came face to face with The Queen at Fashion Week.

For the first time in her 66 year reign, The Queen sat on the edge of the runway at London Fashion Week this afternoon as models paraded up and down.

Those with much more experience of these matters tell me Her Majesty was sitting on the coveted FROW – the front row of the catwalk.

The visit was kept secret until the Queen arrived for security reasons.

The royalty of the fashion world was sitting all around her: Anna Wintour, the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and Caroline Rush, the chief executive of the British Fashion Council as well as the Queen’s long-serving dressmaker Anglea Kelly.