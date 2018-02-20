Weather: cloudy and windy with some further patchy rain and drizzle

Eastern England will remain cloudy and become windy, there will also be further patchy rain and drizzle.

Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry and bright with plenty of sunshine, but it will feel a little cooler in the northerly breeze.

Isolated afternoon showers are likely over Scotland, Northern Ireland and possibly also the Midlands.

The highest temperatures will be in the south, with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52F).