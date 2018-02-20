Why Jeremy Corbyn should say why he met Czech diplomat

There is zero chance of the foreign affairs committee, chaired by Tom Tugendhat, agreeing to Tory MPs' requests to interview Jeremy Corbyn about his meetings with a Czech spy in the 1980's.

But this is not because Tugendhat and his fellow MPs assess Corbyn's chats with Jan Sarkocy as unimportant.

It's simply that framing such an interview in a way that makes it relevant to the UK's foreign relations today would be impossible. Apart from anything else, Czechoslovakia no longer exists as a unitary state, and - to state the bloomin' obvious - the Berlin Wall is no more.

But it is not mad or a hideous smear for MPs and the press to ask Corbyn to account for why he felt comfortable meeting someone he apparently thought was a diplomat, and what he might have discussed with him.

In case you've forgotten, because it was such a long time ago, no country behind the Iron Curtain was an ally. And it isn't a defence of Corbyn to state (accurately of course) that as a relatively new, maverick and left-wing Labour MP he knew no state secrets.