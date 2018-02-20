William Hill fined £6.2m for 'systemic social responsibility and money laundering failures'

William Hill has been fined £6.2million for "systemic social responsibility and money laundering failures", the Gambling Commission has confirmed.

An investigation into William Hill Group revealed that from November 2014 to August 2016 the bookmaker breached anti-money laundering and social responsibility regulations.

Their inadequate checks resulted in ten customers being permitted to deposit large sums of money linked to crimes, resulting in £1.2million profit for William Hill.

Commission executive director Neil McArthur said: "We will use the full range of our enforcement powers to make gambling fairer and safer.

"This was a systemic failing at William Hill which went on for nearly two years and today's penalty package - which could exceed #6.2 million - reflects the seriousness of the breaches.

"Gambling businesses have a responsibility to ensure that they keep crime out of gambling and tackle problem gambling - and as part of that they must be constantly curious about where the money they are taking is coming from."