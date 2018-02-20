Women eating probiotic yoghurt and changing diets to combat bloating 'could have ovarian cancer'

Many women could be eating probiotic yoghurts in a bid to tackle bloating, rather than seeking medical help for a common symptom of cancer, a charity has warned.

Persistent bloating is one of the main signs that a woman could have ovarian cancer, but a new study has found that some women would be more likely to make changes to their diet than visit their GP if they were regularly bloated.

A poll of 1,142 women on behalf of Target Ovarian Cancer found that 50% of British women would change their diet if they were persistently bloated, including cutting out certain foods like gluten or dairy, starting to consume certain foods such as probiotic yoghurts or peppermint tea, or go on a diet.

But just 34% said that they would visit a GP if they had concerns about regular bloating.