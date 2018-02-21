Ariana Grande forced to pull out of Manchester attack tribute at Brit Awards

Ariana Grande has been forced to pull out of performing a tribute to the Manchester Arena attack victims at the Brit Awards after doctors advised her not to fly.

The American pop star was due to take to the stage in London as part of a tribute for the victims of the attack that took place at her concert in May.

The chief executive of the Brit Awards has confirmed reports that she has been unable to travel to the UK.

Geoff Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Unfortunately she was not able to travel on doctor's orders, she's not well, and I can say that there will be something tonight, I can't say any more than that but people should tune in and watch.

He added: "People went out to enjoy music, music is such a unifying force for all of us and a terrible thing happened, and it's important that we remember that."

There are rumours that Liam Gallagher will be stepping in to replace Grande.

Ariana Grande's concert was targeted by a suicide bomber which killed 22 people when an attacker detonated an explosive device as fans left the Manchester Arena on 22 May.

Grande returned to the city two weeks later after organising a benefit concert which helped the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund raise more than £10 million to help those injured or bereaved in the attack.

The ceremony, held at London's O2 Arena, will also see music stars emulating their film colleagues as anti-sexual harassment movement Time's Up will take a prominent place on the red carpet.

Attendees will be given a white rose badge before they arrive in the latest award show protest since the Harvey Weinstein scandal rocked Hollywood last year.