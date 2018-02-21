Eastern Ghouta: Syrian government bombardment kills 250, including 50 children, according to reports

More than 250 people have reportedly died after two days of intense bombardment by the Syrian government on the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus.

At least 50 children are believed to be among those killed in the shelling by forces loyal to president Bashar al-Assad, which left as many as a 1,000 people injured.

Opposition activists said government forces have brought in more reinforcements in recent days, suggesting a major assault is imminent to recapture the last main rebel stronghold near Damascus.

If captured by government forces it would be another major victory for Assad since the conflict began seven years ago.

The eastern Ghouta suburbs are home to some 400,000 people as well as thousands of insurgents belonging to different factions. The most powerful is the ultra conservative Army of Islam and Failaq al-Rahman, with a small presence of al-Qaida-linked fighters.

Videos showed paramedics pulling out the injured from the rubble while others are seen frantically digging through the debris in the dark in search of survivors.