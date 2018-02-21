Donald Trump suggests arming teachers after emotional meeting with Florida shooting survivors

Survivors and relatives of victims from the Florida high school massacre have delivered emotional pleas to Donald Trump to protect US schoolchildren from gun violence, in a sit-down session with the President.

While the President largely listened during the meeting, he suggested arming teachers and promised to "do plenty of other things".

Students with quavering voices and parents shaking with anger urged President Trump to "do something" as they demanded change to US gun control, following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which left 17 students and staff members dead.

In emotional scenes at the White House, the father of one victim yelled "fix it" at the President.

Andrew Pollack, father of slain student Meadow Pollack, told Mr Trump that he would now have to go to the cemetery visit his daughter.

Noting previous school shootings, such as Columbine and Sandy Hook, Mr Pollack said: "It should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it and I'm p*****."

"It's not about gun laws right now. We need our children safe," he said.