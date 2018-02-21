US evangelist Reverend Billy Graham dies aged 99

Pioneering preacher Reverend Billy Graham has died aged 99.

The evangelist transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism.

He became a counsellor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.

Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Mr Graham, who had been suffering from cancer and pneumonia, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.

US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Reverend Graham on Twitter describing him as a "very special man".