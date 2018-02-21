- ITV Report
-
US evangelist Reverend Billy Graham dies aged 99
Pioneering preacher Reverend Billy Graham has died aged 99.
The evangelist transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism.
He became a counsellor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history.
Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Mr Graham, who had been suffering from cancer and pneumonia, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.
US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Reverend Graham on Twitter describing him as a "very special man".
Former President Barack Obama "gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans."
Mr Graham reached more than 200 million people through his live appearances, and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio.