Florida school shooting survivors demand urgent action on gun control

America is full of lobbyists. These seasoned political operatives work at the murky intersection of money and politics.

But today a unique group of lobbyists will take centre stage. We’ve never seen their like before. The average age is 17; they’ve never even met a politician before; and they have the attention of the nation.

These teenage activists are the survivors of the Parkland shooting last week. Having endured the trauma of the mass shooting - carried out by a 19 year old gunman armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon - they are passionate about gun control. They call it their generation’s mission. And they are marching on Tallahassee, Florida’s State capital, to demand action from legislators.

Sadly, these high-school students have already received the most abrupt and cynical lesson of their lives.