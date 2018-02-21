Hard hats and hi-vis jackets for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they visit new Sunderland bridge
Twice as high as Nelson’s Column in London and taller than Big Ben, the striking new bridge, Northern Spire, got a visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon.
The bridge over the River Wear officially opens to traffic in the Spring and is key part of the regeneration of Sunderland.
Prince William and Kate spent the day in the city and also opened a music and art complex called The Fire Station - one of the city’s most iconic buildings.
Both the Duke and the pregnant Duchess, who is due to have her third child in April, wore hard hats and high-vis jackets on the bridge which is still under construction.
They each took a turn at tightening a nut as William joked about their DIY skills.
“The bolt will probably fall out now,” he said to his wife.
It was unclear if he was referring to his own bolt...or hers!