North Korea cancelled a meeting with Mike Pence during the Olympics, according to the White House

US vice president Mike Pence was all set to hold a history-making meeting with North Korean officials during the Winter Olympics in South Korea, but Kim Jong Un's government cancelled at the last minute, the Trump administration has said.

A potential meeting between Mr Pence and the North Koreans had been the most highly anticipated moment of the vice president's visit to Pyeongchang, South Korea, where he led the US delegation to the opening ceremonies.

Ahead of the visit, Trump officials had insisted they had requested no meeting with North Korea, but notably left open the possibility one could occur.

There was no indication that a meeting had indeed been planned - and then cancelled on short notice - until Tuesday, more than a week after Mr Pence returned to the United States.

The State Department said Mr Pence had been "ready to take this opportunity" but would have used it to insist Pyongyang abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

"At the last minute, DPRK officials decided not to go forward with the meeting," said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, using an acronym for the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We regret their failure to seize this opportunity."

A Trump administration official said the US had expected the meeting to occur on February 10, the last day of Mr Pence's three-day visit to the Olympic Games.

The administration did not say exactly how much notice it received from North Korea that the meeting had been called off, nor where the meeting would have taken place or under what conditions

Nor was it immediately clear whether North Korea scheduled the meeting before the vice president arrived in South Korea or after he had already arrived.