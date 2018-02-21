Opt-out organ donor system preferred by three-quarters of English people, poll finds

Almost three-quarters of English people are in favour of an opt-out organ donor system, new research shows.

A survey by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) found that 74% of people are in favour of such a system - where people are registered as a potential donor unless they state otherwise.

The poll of 2,000 people in England comes ahead of a debate in the House of Commons on Friday on a new Bill which would introduce such a system in England.

The BHF is urging people to lobby their MPs ahead of the debate.

Its survey also found that among those who were not in favour of a change in the law, 42% said they were put off by concerns that they would not be able to opt out or would find it difficult to do so.

The charity said the proposed new system would allow any person opposed to donating their organs to opt out.

Its poll also showed that many members of the public underestimate how many people are on the organ transplant waiting list and how many people die while waiting for anorgan.

NHS Blood and Transplant figures show that nearly 6,300 people are currently on the UKorgan transplant waiting list.

And nearly 500 people died last year while on the waiting list, or being taken off the list after becoming too unwell for transplant.

The BHF said its poll also showed that many people are not aware of family members' wishes when it comes to organ donation.