Children of single parent families are living in poverty, report finds

One in three children with a working single parent live in poverty, and the figure is set to increase in the coming years, according to a new report.

A study by the Gingerbread charity suggested that by 2021 almost two thirds of children in single parent families are likely to be living in poverty.

Jobs with decent pay and flexibility are "few and far between" for single parents who are the main earner and carer, said the report.

Single parents are more likely than the average worker to be "trapped" in low pay jobs and under pressure to take insecure employment, said Gingerbread.

Chief executive Rosie Ferguson said: "The findings of this report illustrate how single parents' aspirations can be thwarted by circumstances outside their control.

"The majority of single parents work but many are still locked out of the secure, flexible employment opportunities they need in order to provide for their children.

"Low-paid and insecure jobs, as well as the lack of affordable childcare, mean that some single parents struggle to put food on the table for their children.

"The government must work with job centres, employers and childcare providers to ensure that work genuinely provides a route out of poverty.

"We need to strengthen the system of support for single parents to provide a decent standard of living for them and their children."