Florida massacre survivors rally in state capital to demand US gun control change

Survivors of the Florida high school massacre have marched to the state capital calling for stricter gun controls.

Many activists descended on the statehouse where they demanded a meeting with legislators.

It comes as students across a number of Florida schools staged a walk-out on Wednesday in a show of solidarity.

Campaigners have also announced a mass rally for March 24, an event which some celebrities have pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to.

George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey both confirmed they would donate $500,000 to the March For Our Lives fund.

Students are continuing to demand tighter gun restrictions following last week's shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed.