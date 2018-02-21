- ITV Report
-
Florida massacre survivors rally in state capital to demand US gun control change
- Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore
Survivors of the Florida high school massacre have marched to the state capital calling for stricter gun controls.
Many activists descended on the statehouse where they demanded a meeting with legislators.
It comes as students across a number of Florida schools staged a walk-out on Wednesday in a show of solidarity.
Campaigners have also announced a mass rally for March 24, an event which some celebrities have pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to.
George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey both confirmed they would donate $500,000 to the March For Our Lives fund.
Students are continuing to demand tighter gun restrictions following last week's shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed.
Many of the students made their way to Tallahassee, Florida’s state capital, to voice their demands.
In response, Donald Trump has promised survivors of the attack, as well as those from the Sandy Hook and Columbine shootings, a "listening" session.
The White House said the president would "host a conversation on how to improve school safety".
Clamour for tighter gun control laws is growing across the US in the wake of the attack.
On Monday, protesters lay down in front of the White House and chanted "shame on you".
Meanwhile celebrity support for the March For Our Lives fund is growing.
Actor Clooney said he and his wife Amal would make their £357,000 donation in the names of their eight-month-old twins.
"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," he said.
"Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this ground-breaking event."
Winfrey tweeted that she "couldn't agree more" with Clooney, adding that she would also donate the equivalent of £357,000.
She said: "These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard."
The White House said of the listening session that President Trump "looks forward to an open discussion on how we can keep our students safe".