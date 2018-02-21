Renewables produced enough energy in 2017 to power Britain for the whole of 1958

The amount of renewable power produced in 2017 could have powered Britain for the whole of 1958, a report shows.

Britain's output from wind, biomass, solar and hydro grew by more than a quarter to 96 terrawatt hours of power, the latest Electric Insights report, from researchers at Imperial College London in collaboration with Drax shows.

That is more than enough to supply the 91 terrawatt hours used by the 52-million strong population of Britain 60 years ago in 1958, the year that saw the arrival of Blue Peter, the Hula Hoop and Paddington Bear, the report said.

In that year, when the electrical appliances that now make up a quarter of home power demand were still an expensive luxury, 92% of electricity came from coal.

But by 2017, coal's share of the power mix had fallen to 7%, while wind climbed to new highs to provide 15% of the country's electricity, up from 10% in 2016.