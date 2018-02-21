Rogue states and terrorists could cause havoc using artificial intelligence, experts warn

Rogue states and terrorists could cause havoc using artificial intelligence unless preparations are made against the malicious use of the technology, experts have warned.

Twenty-six experts on AI, security and technology suggest in a report that cyber-crime could rapidly increase in years to come.

They forecast artificially intelligent bots being used to manipulate the news agenda, social media and elections as well as the hijacking of drones and autonomous vehicles.

The report, titled The Malicious Use of Artificial Intelligence: Forecasting, Prevention, and Mitigation, also warns of the rise of "highly believable fake videos" impersonating prominent figures or faking events to manipulate public opinion around political events.