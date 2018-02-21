Seal with frisbee embedded in her neck returned to wild

An Atlantic grey seal who was found emaciated on a beach with a frisbee embedded in her neck has been released back into the wild. The seal, who has been nicknamed Mrs Frisbee, was rescued by the Friends Of Horsey Seals group on Horsey beach, Norfolk in September and taken to RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre.

RSPCA Manager Alison Charles said Mrs Frisbee was "nearly dead" when she was brought into the centre. "I've never seen an injury like that and I've worked with seals for over 20 years," she said. "But we thought we'd give her a try with how she recovered on the first day. "It's a minor miracle, she's done incredibly well, but it's a lot of hard work from a lot of people getting her fit and healthy."

The seal was found severely underweight with a frisbee round her neck. Credit: RSPCA

The seal weighed just 67kg (10 stone 7lbs) on admission and has ballooned to 180kg (28 stone 4lbs) in just five months. "She's put a little bit of weight on, that's the joy of mackerel, absolutely amazing," said Ms Charles. Frisbee was treated with antibiotics and steroids, and was eating mackerel by the next day.

Frisbee has made a full recovery but still has the scars round her neck. Credit: PA