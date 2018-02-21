Tory MPs set out Brexit demands in letter to Theresa May

Theresa May has been accused of being "too weak" to face down hard Brexiteers in the Conservative Party after more than 60 MPs set out their demands for the next stage of EU exit talks.

In a letter, Tory Eurosceptic MPs warned the UK must have full control over laws after Brexit and must not become a "rule taker".

Britain must not be stopped from negotiating and signing trade deals during any transition period, they said.

The prime minister will hold a crunch meeting with senior Cabinet ministers on Thursday to thrash out an agreement on how to proceed in negotiations with the European Union.