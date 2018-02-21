UK unemployment rises for the first time in almost two years

UK unemployment has increased for the first time in almost two years, new figures have revealed.

There were 1.47 million people out of work in the quarter to December 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was an increase of 46,000, the biggest quarterly rise since early 2013.

But unemployment is 123,000 lower than a year ago, the ONS said.

Despite the increase - the first jump since the summer of 2016 - the number of people in work increased by 88,000 to 32.1 million.