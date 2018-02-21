'We are killing terrorists in eastern Ghouta, not our own people,' Syria's UN representative says

Syria's ambassador to the UN has denied reports that hundreds of civilians have been killed in eastern Ghouta, telling ITV News: "We are fighting terrorism."

Bashar Jaafari said that reports of at least 260 civilian casualtiesin the rebel-held Damascus suburb during a two-day bombardment by President Bashar al-Assad's forces were not accurate.

Speaking to ITV News correspondent Geraint Vincent near the UN headquarters in New York, Mr Jaafari said: "We are fighting the terrorists in Ghouta. Not people. We don't fight our own people."

When pressed about civilian casualties and schools and hospitals reportedly being targeted in government shelling, he said: "These civilians are Syrians, we are not killing our own people. We are fighting terrorists, this is the government's duty."

The UN has described the situation in eastern Ghouta as "hell on earth" and has called for a ceasefire to allow medical and humanitarian aid.