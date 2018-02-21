Weather: a cold and frosty start leading to a fine day with plenty of winter sunshine

Northern areas will see a cold and in places frosty start to the day, but this will lead to a fine day with plenty of winter sunshine.

Across Northern Ireland there will be some locally dense patches of fog around, which will take a while to clear, although these should have gone by midday.

Further south, it will be cloudier with a scattering of showers, although some brighter spells are likely at times.

Winds will be significantly lighter than they were on Tuesday, however the far southeast and northwest will see brisker winds.

On the whole it will be a fraction cooler than yesterday, but with lighter winds it will feel pleasant with a top temperature of 9 or 10 Celsius (48-50 F).