Why the UK is about to face its coldest week in five years

As high pressure becomes established over the UK and repositions itself over Scandinavia, we lie in an extensive easterly airflow drawing in exceptionally cold air from northern Russia. Cold air streaming from the east like this has often been nicknamed 'Beast From The East'.

This has been described as record-breaking cold polar continental air and it is looking to be one of the most extreme examples of its kind in years.

From the weekend, expect severe frosts by night and temperatures to struggle above freezing by day. There's also likely to be some snow forecast, primarily for eastern areas. A biting bitter wind chill will make it feel icy cold.

We see this scenario every two to three winters but this time the situation is more intense. Last time we had such a set up was January 2013 which brought very cold air from late January to Easter, making it the coldest start to spring since the 1980s.