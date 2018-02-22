Braced for the coldest spell in years

We're on the cusp of of some deep rooted cold air from Siberia - and come early next week temperatures will be much lower than what we are used to, even for this time of year.

It'll be a dry end to the week for most of us with a frosty night and freezing cold start everywhere tomorrow. There'll be some blue skies and sunshine before the cloud develops and it'll be staying cold everywhere - more so in the bracing breeze, which will add an extra bite to the cold air.