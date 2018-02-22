Cold and frosty start to Thursday

A cold and frosty start to the day for many, with some patches of mist and fog in parts of central and northern England.

The mist and fog will clear by mid-morning to leave a largely dry day with variable cloud and some sunny spells.

It will be a colder day than Wednesday, and in the south it will feel rather chilly in the freshening easterly wind.

Meanwhile, the far northwest will be cloudy, windy and less cold, with perhaps some patchy rain.

Maximum temperatures today only around 6 or 7 Celsius (43-45F).