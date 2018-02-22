Singer Jamelia 'felt alone' when suffering domestic abuse

Singer Jamelia Davis has spoken of her own experience of domestic violence as new sentencing guidelines introducing tougher punishments for domestic abuse offences were announced. Crimes will now be considered more serious if they are committed in a domestic setting than similar offences carried out in a non-domestic setting. The guidelines mean jail sentences will be extended to include emotional and psychological offences, abusive phone calls, text messages, emails and social media messages. Strictly star Jamelia told ITV News: "These guidelines are so important. I think it's taken quite a while for us to get to this stage but I'm glad that we're here now. "When one in four women are going to experience domestic violence in their lifetime it has to be put at this level of importance."

Jamelia campaigns to raise awareness of domestic abuse. Credit: PA

Jamelia, who now campaigns to raise awareness of domestic abuse, said when she was experiencing abuse she did not feel able to speak out about it. "I definitely felt as if I was alone," she said. "I didn't feel as though I could even have a conversation with anyone and it wasn't until I began having conversations about it that I started to realise that so many other people experience domestic abuse." The star said she released the song 'Thank you' in 2003 - which was about her surviving domestic abuse - to raise awareness and "put it on the agenda". Instructions for judges and magistrates currently state that offences in a domestic context should be seen as "no less serious" than others. An increase in sentence severity is expected as a result of the new guidance issued for England and Wales. Crimes involving serious violence, or where the emotional and psychological damage is severe, will warrant a custodial sentence in the majority of cases.

Crimes will be considered more serious if they are committed in a domestic setting. Credit: PA